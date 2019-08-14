A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital Tuesday night after threatening to harm himself, Saskatoon police say.

Around 8 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Avenue C South for a report of a disturbance - the second time that evening officers had been called there, police say.

A complainant reported that a man acting violently had left the home and begun throwing rocks at a house.

Police found the man inside the home shouting and exhibiting violent behavior, police say. Officers entered the home as there was concern for the safety of the two other adults inside, police say.

Police tried to deescalate the situation, but the man produced a piece of glass and attempted to self-harm, police say. Police deployed a Taser and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Medavie Health Services attended and assessed the man on scene before he was transported to hospital.

No charges will be laid, police say. As with all Taser deployments, the incident will be reviewed in accordance with policy.