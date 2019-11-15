No charges laid after alleged threat against Prince Albert school
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 10:34AM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 15, 2019 4:53PM CST
SASKATOON -- No charges will be laid as a result of reported threats on social media regarding Carlton Comprehensive Public High School.
There was no actual threat to public safety, Prince Albert Police said in a news release.
The threat was received early Friday morning and a boy had been taken into custody, police said.
The school saw an increased police presence for the remainder of the day.