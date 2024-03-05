No charges for Sask. officer in fatal shooting, police watchdog confirms

Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has concluded its investigation into a fatal shooting involving a Prince Albert police officer in January 2023.

The officer who fatally shot a 34-year-old man will not be charged, SIRT said in a statement issued Tuesday.

On Jan. 16, 2023, around 10:20 p.m., police attempted to execute a traffic stop on a 2000 Honda Prelude on Marquis Drive in Prince Albert. SIRT says the driver failed to stop.

“The subject officer was aware that the affected person was a person of interest in a recent homicide, and that homicide investigators were attempting to locate him,” SIRT said.

The agency said the man fled on foot and was later confronted by the officer. During the confrontation, the man allegedly produced a “replica handgun” which the officer believed to be real. The officer fired one shot, striking the man, who later died in hospital.

“As the affected person raised the pistol towards the subject officer, the subject officer fired a single round, striking the affected person in the torso and causing him to fall to the ground,” SIRT said.

The investigation included a review of video footage, witness interviews, and physical evidence, SIRT said.

Based on the evidence gathered, SIRT has concluded the officer was lawfully attempting to arrest the man and believed the man posed an immediate and serious threat. It found the officer’s actions were a proportionate and necessary response to the perceived threat.

“There being no grounds to believe an offence was committed by the subject officer, SIRT’s involvement with this matter is concluded without referral to the attorney general for Saskatchewan.”