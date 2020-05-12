SASKATOON -- A pop-up drive-in movie theatre aims to bring moviegoers together – while staying apart – starting on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Trystan Meyers and Chris Lawrie teamed up with Agar’s Corner just east of Saskatoon to organize the theatre and bring back the nostalgia of the experience.

Meyers, owner of Armed With Harmony, and Lawrie, with Saskatoon Audio Visual, had to apply to the province to approve the idea. They have to follow strict, but doable, physical distancing guidelines.

“There were about 12 points that we had to follow as a drive-in movie theatre. Distancing is farther apart than usual at 15 feet needed between vehicles. There’s also the process of sanitation for all staff and with the washrooms,” Meyers said.

Agar’s Corner is a farm setting that often rents space for events, but with the pandemic, there haven’t been any functions. Owner Don Agar will be pitching in selling movie food that will be delivered safely to vehicles by his family.

The first movie will be a screening of Jurassic Park on Saturday. There is space for 30 vehicles. Tickets are $40 per vehicle and tickets can be bought online.

Lawrie said tickets have sold so well that they aim to play another movie Sunday.

They also hope the movies will continue into the summer at larger locations such as the SaskTel Centre parking lot to accommodate more vehicles.