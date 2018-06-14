

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon’s River Landing may soon be home to Saskatchewan’s tallest office building.

Nutrien Tower, which will act as Nutrien’s new office headquarters, is set to stand 93 metres upon completion.

The Saskatoon-based potash company, formed after the merger of PotashCorp and Agrium, announced Thursday its plans to move into the building and said the tower will become the tallest office building in the province once built.

“We are proud to partner in a development that will provide a dynamic new addition to Saskatoon’s cityscape and the cultural experience of the city,” said Nutrien president and CEO Chuck Magro.

“Nutrien Tower will provide our employees with a world-class, modern office environment that meets the highest levels of office building sustainability standards.”

The 18-floor building will be LEED — Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — certified and include a rooftop winter garden and patio, fitness centre as well as conference facilities, according to Nutrien.

The company hopes to move in to the building in late 2021 or early 2022.