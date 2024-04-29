SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • New funding aims to get more First Nation people working in Sask. energy, mining sectors

    File image File image
    Share

    The province has teamed up with the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence to find out how to get more Indigenous Peoples working in the energy sector.

    On Monday, the province announced a $400,000 investment with the First Nations-led organization to conduct a needs assessment to identify barriers Indigenous peoples face when trying to find jobs in natural resource industries.

    According to its website, the centre is a creation of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which founded the organization in 2009 to work with First Nations communities that were interested in getting involved in oil and gas, mining or renewable energy on their own lands.

    "We are constantly working toward creating a future where our communities are valued partners and thriving in the energy resource sector," Centre of Excellence CEO Sheldon Wuttunee said in a news release.

    Through the funding, the centre will engage Indigenous communities, organizations and educational institutions to develop strategies and recommend program delivery options to connect more First Nations people to jobs in natural resources, the news release says.

    As one of the fastest-growing population groups in the country, the province says the move is key to its labour market strategy.

    “Engagement of Indigenous communities in the workforce is essential to the continued growth of Saskatchewan and is a key component of our province’s recently released labour market strategy,” said Jeremy Harrison, immigration and career training minister.

    "Partnerships such as this help create new opportunities and ensure the Indigenous workforce has every opportunity to benefit from the jobs being created by Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them

    Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.

    WATCH

    WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…

    The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News