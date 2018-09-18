

The Canadian Press





HYAS, Sask. - A rural politician in eastern Saskatchewan says he's at a loss to explain why a newly built bridge collapsed just hours after opening.

Reeve Duane Hicks says the Dyck Memorial Bridge in the Rural Municipality of Clayton looked good on Friday morning when it opened to traffic.

But by 4:30 p.m. the same day, part of bridge deck had collapsed into the Swan River below.

No one was injured and the builder Can-Struct Systems Inc. has hired an independent firm to perform tests.

Hicks says that he's not pointing any fingers because he doesn't know what happened.

He says the bridge was built to Canadian standards and the municipality has been told it won't be on the hook for the cost of repairs.