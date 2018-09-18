New bridge collapses into river in rural Saskatchewan hours after opening
The reeve for a community in eastern Saskatchewan says both he and the construction company don't know why a newly built bridge collapsed just hours after opening. The collapsed bridge is seen in the Regional Municipality of Clayton in a Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Duane Hicks)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:14AM CST
HYAS, Sask. - A rural politician in eastern Saskatchewan says he's at a loss to explain why a newly built bridge collapsed just hours after opening.
Reeve Duane Hicks says the Dyck Memorial Bridge in the Rural Municipality of Clayton looked good on Friday morning when it opened to traffic.
But by 4:30 p.m. the same day, part of bridge deck had collapsed into the Swan River below.
No one was injured and the builder Can-Struct Systems Inc. has hired an independent firm to perform tests.
Hicks says that he's not pointing any fingers because he doesn't know what happened.
He says the bridge was built to Canadian standards and the municipality has been told it won't be on the hook for the cost of repairs.