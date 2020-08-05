SASKATOON -- A 28-year-old man faces a second degree murder charge in relation to a homicide over the weekend at the Saskatoon Inn.

The victim has been identified at Preston Logan Thomas through a GoFundMe page.

On Aug. 1, Saskatoon police were called to the Saskatoon Inn on Airport Drive for reports of an injured man in one of the hotel rooms.

Police said officers arrived and found a 25-year-old man dead. An autopsy was completed Aug. 4, police said in a news release.

On Aug. 4 police said officers located the suspect and another person of interest at a home in the 200 block of Avenue S North.

Police said both were arrested without incident. The victim and suspects were known to each other, police say.

Joel Yuzicapi. 28, is facing second-degree murder. He made his first court appearance in provincial on Aug. 5. Yuzicapi is scheduled back in court on Aug. 25.