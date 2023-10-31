Mother of slain Saskatoon woman hopes arrest leads to 'justice'

Kristen Clark said she was "shaking" when she learned an arrest had been made in connection with her daughter's killing.

Her 29-year-old daughter Sabrina Clark was found dead in a home in the 700 block of 33rd Street West on Feb. 18, 2021.

Kendra Ahenakew, 26, was arrested last week in Burnaby, B.C. on a Canada-wide warrant. She stands accused of first-degree murder in Sabrina's death.

"It's good that they made an arrest, (I feel) kind of relieved in a way," Kristen said over the phone.

"It's like a huge weight is lifted off my shoulders."

Kristen has been raising Sabrina's daughter and son — now nine and four years old —since their mom's death.

After learning of the arrest, she told her granddaughter "they caught the girl that hurt her mom."

Kristen said her grandson is still "too young to understand this."

She remembers Sabrina as someone who helped whoever she could and says she was working towards her Grade 10 in the hopes of pursuing a trade.

"Trying to get into carpentry and building things. She just loved that," Kristen said.

"Hopefully justice can bring her some peace, (and) peace of mind, especially for the kids."

Sabrina Clark is shown in an undated Facebook image. (Facebook/Clark Kris)

Ahenakew made her first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.

Kristen wasn't able to attend but said she would like to be in court at some point.

"Hopefully I can get a sitter so I can go," she said.

"I would like to see her and ask her why."