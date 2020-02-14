SASKATOON -- We’ll see an influx of mild air move into the Bridge City Friday – welcome news for those heading out for Valentine’s Day fun.

The day time high will climb to minus five. For the evening, things will cool off once again as we head towards a chilly Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds/PM Sun

High: -5 C

Evening: -9 C

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -24 C

Afternoon High: -19 C

Sunday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -22 C

Afternoon High: -10 C