Mother Nature heats things up this Valentine’s Day: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, February 14, 2020 6:09AM CST
SASKATOON -- We’ll see an influx of mild air move into the Bridge City Friday – welcome news for those heading out for Valentine’s Day fun.
The day time high will climb to minus five. For the evening, things will cool off once again as we head towards a chilly Saturday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Clouds/PM Sun
High: -5 C
Evening: -9 C
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -24 C
Afternoon High: -19 C
Sunday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -22 C
Afternoon High: -10 C