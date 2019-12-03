Mother Nature gets in on the Giving Tuesday fun: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 8:45AM CST
SASKATOON – Daytime temperatures are expected to rise into plus territory today, as mild air moves into Saskatchewan.
It does come with moderate winds which could gust up to 40 km/h at times. Mainly sunny conditions will kick things off, with clouds forming later in the afternoon.
Expect another mild evening, with a mid-range forecast. Things will cool off significantly by the weekend, however.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mainly Sunny
High: 2 C
Evening: -1 C
9 p.m.: -2 C
Tuesday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -6 C
Afternoon High: -3 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -14 C
Afternoon High: -6 C