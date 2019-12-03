SASKATOON – Daytime temperatures are expected to rise into plus territory today, as mild air moves into Saskatchewan.

It does come with moderate winds which could gust up to 40 km/h at times. Mainly sunny conditions will kick things off, with clouds forming later in the afternoon.

Expect another mild evening, with a mid-range forecast. Things will cool off significantly by the weekend, however.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mainly Sunny

High: 2 C

Evening: -1 C

9 p.m.: -2 C

Tuesday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -6 C

Afternoon High: -3 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -14 C

Afternoon High: -6 C