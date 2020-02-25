Morning clouds fade, leaving sunny skies: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, February 25, 2020 6:07AM CST
SASKATOON -- It’s another seasonal February day, with our high expected to stay around minus eight degrees.
Wind speeds could reach up to 15 km/h, and are expected to last into tomorrow. Wednesday looks to be slightly warmer, with a more pronounced warm-up expected Thursday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -8 C
Evening: -10 C
Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -16 C
Afternoon High: -4 C
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -10 C
Afternoon High: 2 C