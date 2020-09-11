SASKATOON -- The province is spending $2.13 million for additional paramedic staffing in Saskatoon and Regina and $780,000 for additional staffing at the Royal University Hospital (RUH) Emergency Department in Saskatoon.

“This funding will increase capacity for current EMS resources and will lead to better patient outcomes,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Warren Kaeding said in a news release.

Over the past five years, EMS in Regina and Saskatoon have experienced an increase in call volumes, according to the province.

In 2019-20, Regina EMS answered more than 26,700 calls and Saskatoon EMS answered more than 31,900 calls, seven per cent and 11 per cent increases respectively since 2014-15.

The $2.13 million will provide additional staffed ambulances in Saskatoon and Regina over the next two months.

“The added resources will go a long way to ensure we can respond to residents in their time of need, provide a safe delivery of care and have an immediate impact on the stressors our paramedics are currently facing,” Medavie Health Services West CEO and Chief of EMS Gerry Schriemer said in the release.

Through our partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority we have been able to work together to present the data needed to support this decision.”

The cash will ensure that EMS providers in Saskatoon and Regina are able to respond in a timely manner to urgent care calls, SHA Provincial Programs Vice President Corey Miller said in the release.

The $780,000 will increase staffing at the RUH Emergency Department to provide a quicker transition of care between EMS and Emergency Department staff.