SASKATOON -- Clouds dominate the morning skies, keeping low temperatures at bay. As afternoon advances, sunshine breaks through, with clearing conditions into the overnight period.

Despite slightly cooler overnight temperatures, things will warm up even more on Friday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds/PM Sun

High: -4 C

Evening: -6 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: -1 C

Saturday – PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -6 C

Afternoon High: -2 C