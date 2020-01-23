More mild conditions as we head towards the weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 7:35AM CST
SASKATOON -- Clouds dominate the morning skies, keeping low temperatures at bay. As afternoon advances, sunshine breaks through, with clearing conditions into the overnight period.
Despite slightly cooler overnight temperatures, things will warm up even more on Friday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Clouds/PM Sun
High: -4 C
Evening: -6 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9 C
Afternoon High: -1 C
Saturday – PM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -6 C
Afternoon High: -2 C