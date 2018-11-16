The Montgomery Place Community Association is denouncing allegations of racism made by a former member who resigned.

In a statement to CTV News, the MPCA said it was “appalled” by the claims made by Pat Lorje and said Montgomery is an inclusive community and values diversity.

Pat Lorje, a former city councillor who was the board’s secretary, says she resigned from the MPCA following meetings on October 11th and November 2nd. The meetings were to discuss an application by the Saskatoon Tribal Council to open a preschool at a home in the Montgomery neighbourhood.

Lorje described the attitudes of some people at the November 2nd meeting as “racist in nature” in her resignation letter she emailed to CTV.

The letter goes onto say, “I do not wish to be associated with this behavior. I believe the negative values being promoted by some of the current Montgomery Place Community Association Board have brought shame and disregard upon this community.”

The community association says it unanimously voted to oppose the preschool because it could set precedence for converting homes into commercial properties. It also says there are two other preschools in the Montgomery area that are already operating well under capacity.

n its statement the MPCA called Lorje’s claims of racism the “furthest thing from the truth.”

“We are deeply saddened by the unfounded accusations of racism that have cast our neighborhood in an unflattering light. We volunteer our time to serve on the Montgomery Place Community Association because we value our community as a great place to live,” the statement reads.

Lorje says she was also opposed to the initial location of the preschool but suggested it could go in a different part of the Montgomery area.

The community association says it asked city planners to host another public meeting regarding the preschool. It says a date and time for the meeting has not been set.