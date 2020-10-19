SASKATOON -- During a stop in Battleford on Monday, Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe highlighted commitments he's made previously during the campaign.

Moe said he believes his party's platform would aid small businesses if the Sask. Party is re-elected to government.

"We will do everything we can to ensure our small businesses can grow, invest and hire as we come through the COVID-19 pandemic," Moe said in a press release.

In addition to a promised three-year small business tax reduction, Moe said other pledges such as a temporary home renovation tax credit, and a temporary reduction on power bills would benefit small businesses.

Moe also mentioned support offered to small businesses during the pandemic and the tourism sector.

Over the weekend, Moe also touted his party's record during a campaign event in Prince Albert.

