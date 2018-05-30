

Mitch Love is moving up.

The now-former assistant coach of the WHL’s Everett Silvertips is headed north to take on the head coaching job with the league’s Saskatoon Blades.

“We’re thrilled to have Mitch commit long term to the Blades. We believe he is one of the top young coaches in the country and will bring a great deal of experience in the WHL to our players,” said Blades’ general manager Colin Priestner. The Saskatoon team announced Love’s appointment Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Love played 320 regular-season games in the WHL and played professionally in the American Hockey League before joining the Silvertips as an assistant coach in 2011. He also served as an assistant to the general manager with the Everett, Wash.-based team.