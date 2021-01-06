SASKATOON -- Family members of Trevor Moose, 32, found him dead on Tuesday in a field in the Municipality of Bjorkdale, RCMP say.

His death is now under investigation by the RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Moose, from Yellow Quill First Nation, had not been in contact with his family since Dec. 26.

He was last seen on the Yellow Quill First Nation near the village on foot heading to a local home, RCMP say.