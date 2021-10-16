Missing Sask. woman found dead after RCMP investigation
A 32-year-old woman was found dead on Friday after RCMP investigated the whereabouts of the missing woman on Onion Lake Cree Nation.
Courtnee Soosay was last seen at a residence on Onion Lake Cree Nation between Oct. 1 and 6, according to a news release.
It had been previously reported she left on foot from the residence and had not been in contact with her family since.
RCMP are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday in Saskatoon.
