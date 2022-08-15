Missing Sask. mushroom picker found dead

Lois Chartrand went missing on Aug 4, 2022 while picking mushrooms in northeastern Saskatchewan. (RCMP) Lois Chartrand went missing on Aug 4, 2022 while picking mushrooms in northeastern Saskatchewan. (RCMP)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London