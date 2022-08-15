Missing 66-year-old found safe: Sask. RCMP

A 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from her campsite over the weekend has been found safely.

Margaret Barney was reported missing Sunday after she was last seen walking in Granite Lake Campground at roughly 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Saskatchewan RCMP issued a news release at 4:50 p.m. on Monday alerting the public that she was located and is safe.

The Granite Lake Campground is located about 50 kilometres west of Creighton on Highway 106.