Minor injuries reported after van crashes into Saskatoon bookstore
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 2:21PM CST Last Updated Friday, July 30, 2021 2:21PM CST
(Courtesy Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- There were minor injuries reported after a van crashed into a Saskatoon bookstore and restaurant on Friday.
The incident happened around 10: 30 a.m. 3100 block of Eighth Street East according to police and the fire department.
A van crashed into a wall McNally Robinson leaving restaurant patrons who were inside "shaken up" but uninjured, according to police.
A ticket was issued for driving without due care and attention, police said.