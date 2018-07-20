Batoche is a place rich in history, and on Friday new history was made.

The Government of Canada and Metis Nation-Saskatchewan signed an agreement to work together to advance reconciliation for Metis people in the province.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and Glen McCallum, president of Metis Nation-Saskatchewan, marked a “key milestone” by agreeing to work together to help resolve long-standing issues between the two parties.

“When you start working with government, all of a sudden doors swing open,” McCallum said.

The Framework Agreement is intended as a starting point to begin discussions about developing government-to-government relationships between the Crown and Metis Nation-Saskatchewan. It sets out key priorities and topics for future negotiations, including land and resources, education, self-governance, and preserving Metis culture.

“It starts right here at Batoche, where they come to be proud of their language and culture,” Bennett said.

“With this framework in place, we are set to move ahead together to find shared solutions that will help close socio-economic gaps and advance our journey towards reconciliation for everyone’s benefit.”

The agreement commits the federal government to provide funds designated for this process, easing the financial burden on the Metis Nation-Saskatchewan. The group said the funds are crucial as it is currently in a state of rebuilding.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority and School Boards Association also signed an agreement with Metis Nation-Saskatchewan, promising to work together to provide better health care and education for Metis people.

“It’s a very historic day for me and our people,” McCallum said.