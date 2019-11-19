Mild temperatures continue: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 8:51AM CST
SASKATOON – An average mid-November day is developing.
Winds have diminished after Monday’s gusts, and temperatures will stay just below the freezing point. As the afternoon advances, we’ll see some sunshine breaking through the clouds.
The next 24-36 hours will be a bit colder before mild conditions build back into the extended forecast.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Mainly Cloudy
- High: -1 C
- Evening: -3 C
- 9pm: -5 C
- Wednesday – Sunny Breaks
- Morning Low: -10 C
- Afternoon High: -13 C
- Thursday – Mostly Sunny
- Morning Low: -9 C
- Afternoon High: -2 C