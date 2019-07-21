

CTV Saskatoon





A man is facing numerous charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during an arrest in the Onion Lake area, according to RCMP.

Police approached a large group of people outside of a residence to ask about a man who was wanted by police on multiple warrants. The people at the residence told officers they did not know where the man was.

While searching the area later, officers found a man matching the description of the suspect, hiding in tall grass. The 35-year-old man was arrested.

Cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine and Canadian money were seized during the arrest.

Philip Heathen is facing multiple charges including possessing cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and assault with a weapon.