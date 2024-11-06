Meet the Ward 10 acclaimed councillor

Ward 10 is in Saskatoon’s north-east and encompasses seven neighbourhoods.

The ward is home to the communities of Aspen Ridge, Arbor Creek, Erindale, Evergreen, U of S Lands - East Management Area, University Heights Urban Centre and Willowgrove.

Incumbent Zach Jeffries went unopposed in Saskatoon’s 2024 civic election, making him the acclaimed Ward 10 councillor.

Jeffries was first elected to city council in 2012.

His priorities include improving services offered to the community and providing more cost-effective delivery of city programs.