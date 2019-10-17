'May not take effect for hours': What the Sask. government wants you to know about cannabis edibles
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 10:49AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 10:50AM CST
The province is focused on the safety of edible cannabis products and wants to ensure consumers are aware of the risks, says Minister Responsible for Liquor and Gaming Authority Gene Makowsky.
“One of the most important ways to consume cannabis products safely is to ensure you are buying products from a licensed retailer who obtains their supply through a regulated source,” he said in a news release.
The federal government on Thursday legalized the sale of cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals, though they are not expected to be available for at least 60 days.
Consumers should be aware of the following, the province says:
- In Saskatchewan, the minimum age for buying and consuming all forms of cannabis, including edibles, is 19 years of age.
- Licensed retailers are required to follow specific health and safety guidelines regarding the products they sell. The list of licensed retailers in Saskatchewan can be found on SLGA’s website.
- All cannabis products, including edibles that may look like candy, baked goods or other food items, should be stored in a place that cannot be reached by children or pets.
- Possession of any amount of non-medical cannabis by a minor is prohibited.
- If you choose to consume edibles, be aware of the amount you are consuming and keep in mind that edible cannabis takes longer to take effect than smoking cannabis. In fact, edibles may not take effect for hours after being consumed. The effects of edibles are also generally more intense and last longer than the effects of inhaling cannabis.
- Consuming any form of non-medical cannabis in public spaces is prohibited, including schools and daycares. Individuals can only carry up to 30 grams of dried cannabis or equivalent in public.
- Possessing, consuming or distributing any form of cannabis in a vehicle could result in a $300 fine. Cannabis cannot be used in a vehicle and can only be transported from one lawful place (store, home) to another lawful place (home, another’s home).
- There is zero tolerance for all drug-impaired driving in Saskatchewan.