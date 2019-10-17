The province is focused on the safety of edible cannabis products and wants to ensure consumers are aware of the risks, says Minister Responsible for Liquor and Gaming Authority Gene Makowsky.

“One of the most important ways to consume cannabis products safely is to ensure you are buying products from a licensed retailer who obtains their supply through a regulated source,” he said in a news release.

The federal government on Thursday legalized the sale of cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals, though they are not expected to be available for at least 60 days.

Consumers should be aware of the following, the province says: