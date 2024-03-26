Manitoba double homicide investigation expands to Sask.

RCMP members from Manitoba are in Prince Albert hoping to speak to witnesses about the deaths of 31-year-old Brent Denechezhe and 24-year-old Leona Tssessaze.

Their bodies were found in September 2021 inside the remains of a home after a fire on Northlands Denesuline First Nation in Manitoba.

RCMP said they began searching the site of the blaze last week and sent out an appeal for information.

“Our time in Northlands Denesuline First Nation and the information that has been coming to us after we put out the pleas for help has resulted in us travelling to Prince Albert,” lead investigator Constable David Giroux said in a news release.

“We keep following the investigation where it leads. We will not give up on finding answers about the deaths of these two young people who had their whole lives ahead of them.”

Investigators want to hear from anyone who noticed someone leaving the community right after the murders, or anyone who saw someone leaving Denechezhe's home that morning.

They also believe there is a photo online of Tssessaze taken shortly before her death — they want to see it and speak to anyone who knows about it.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 431-489-8112.