A Saskatoon man Tasered two years ago is suing city police.

The lawsuit, filed in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench by Dion Waniandy, stems from an incident in June 2016. It claims two police officers entered Waniandy’s apartment by mistake and, after a confrontation, Tasered and arrested him.

Charges of assaulting a police officer and uttering threats were initially laid against Waniandy but later dropped.

Constables Reuben Peter Wiebe and Chris Hobman are named in the suit.