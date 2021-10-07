Man’s death following assault considered a homicide: Prince Albert police

PRINCE ALBERT -

The Prince Albert Police Service say the death of 29-year-old Jeremy Wade Charles is being investigated as a homicide.

On Oct. 2, police responded to the 700 block of 18th Street West for a report of an unconscious male who had been assaulted.

Oct. 4, Charles was declared dead.

Police continue to investigate, according to a news release.

Anyone who witnessed this assault or has information regarding Charles’ whereabouts on Oct. 1 or 2 is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.