

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating after a 37-year-old man reported being abducted, beaten and stabbed.

Police were called to the 400 block of McMaster Crescent around 1 p.m. Monday after the man had approached a resident for help.

He told police he was walking in the area of King Street and Sixth Avenue half an hour earlier when he was approached by two unknown men in a newer model black SUV who forced him into their vehicle, police said in a news release.

The victim said he was then beaten, stabbed and dropped off on Boychuk Drive.

The victim said the suspects were unknown to him. They are described as white with the driver wearing a black hoodie and the passenger wearing a red hoodie.

The man was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.