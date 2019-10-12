

Police are searching for a suspect after a driver in a stolen vehicle led officers on a chase early on Saturday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Ave. I S. as a vehicle alarm was sounding. A person had entered an older Jeep Cherokee, and it was seen leaving the area shortly after.

Officers attempted to stop the Jeep in the area of Ave. C and 36 St., but the driver fled the scene.

Police were able to deflate three of the tires using a tire deflation device.

The suspect made his way to the area of Clarence Ave. and Wilson Cr., where he abandoned the Jeep and fled on foot.

A K9 unit was used to track the man, but they were unable to find him.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.