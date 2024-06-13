SASKATOON
    • Man killed in crash north of Lloydminster

    An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    A man from Lloydminster, Alta. is dead following a collision between a truck and semi on Highway 17 north of the border city on Tuesday.

    According to Maidstone RCMP, emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 17 between 67 Street and Township Road 504 just before noon on Tuesday.

    The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. The semi driver was assessed at the scene, police added.

    RCMP said the victim’s name and age will not be released as per his family’s request.

    The collision remains under investigation, Maidstone RCMP said.

