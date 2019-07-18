A man who was killed in a cabin fire in Cochin, has been identified as an employee of Big Way Foods.

The victim’s cousin, who is also an employee at Big Way, confirmed the deceased was 30-years-old, but did not want to reveal his cousin’s name, as the family is still grieving from the death.

RCMP were called to the cabin fire on Sunday morning.

Police say the 30-year-old was trapped in the home, just north of the Battlefords.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.