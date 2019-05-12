

CTV Saskatoon





A 28-year-old man is in hospital after he said he was shot just before midnight on Saturday.

Police said according to the victim, he was walking in the area of 23 St. and Ave. I when he was approached by another man. He was then shot following a verbal exchange.

The man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.