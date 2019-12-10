SASKATOON -- A man is in hospital following a hit-and-run that took place early Tuesday morning.

Police came across a 40-year-old man lying in the middle of the street at 22nd and Avenue P south. They believe the man was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle travelling southbound on Avenue P.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Police do believe the vehicle and driver returned while officers were on scene. Traffic restrictions have been lifted, and an investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been laid at this time.