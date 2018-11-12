A 42-year-old Saskatoon man is in hospital after being shot in the leg.

Police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Avenue H south just after midnight Monday morning. They found the man suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There have been no arrests, and investigators do not believe the shooting was random. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477