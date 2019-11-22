SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police, firefighters and paramedics responded around 10 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Faithfull Avenue.

The crash involved a semi trailer unit and a pickup truck, police said in a news release.

The male driver of one of the vehicles was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Firefighters could be seen removing a driver's side door of the pickup truck and pulling a man out of the vehicle.