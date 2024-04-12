Man found outside Saskatoon hospital with gunshot wound

Saskatoon police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a hospital in the 1700 block of 20th Street West.

At around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, police were notified about the injured man by paramedics with Medavie Health Services West, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Continued investigation led police to an address in the 300 block of Avenue R South where a general warrant was later executed in relation,” police said.

No suspects have been arrested but members of the Serious Assault unit are continuing to investigate the incident, police said.