Man found outside Saskatoon hospital with gunshot wound

    Saskatoon police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a hospital in the 1700 block of 20th Street West.

    At around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, police were notified about the injured man by paramedics with Medavie Health Services West, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    “Continued investigation led police to an address in the 300 block of Avenue R South where a general warrant was later executed in relation,” police said.

    No suspects have been arrested but members of the Serious Assault unit are continuing to investigate the incident, police said.

