42-year-old Jordan Ballantyne was found dead in a yard near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 20th Street East in Prince Albert on Friday night.

Police and EMS responded to the yard at 9:07 p.m. and pronounced Ballantyne dead on scene.

The death is currently being investigating as suspicious.

Anyone with information about Ballantyne’s death or other recent activities is being asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers.