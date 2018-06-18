

Saskatoon police say a 69-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly made sexual advances toward a 10-year-old boy.

The boy told police on the morning of May 30 he was approached by the man while walking in the Avenue P South area. The man offered money for the boy to come to his apartment, and once the boy was in the residence, the man tried to obtain sexual favours, according to police.

The boy fled and was not physically harmed.

The man has since been charged with attempting to obtain sexual services from a person under 18 and with inviting sexual touching, police said in a news release.

He is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court to face the charges.