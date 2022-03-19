Man facing several charges after aiming gun at person in Saskatoon
A 33-year-old man is in custody and facing several firearms charges after aiming a gun at a person in Saskatoon Saturday morning.
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) say they received a call at 7:19 a.m. of a man walking in the area of the 1300 block of Elliot Street with a gun and pointed it at a person from a distance.
The man attempted to run, going into several backyards and hid the gun prior to being arrested, a news release from SPS said.
With the help of the K-9 unit, police located a “loaded sawed off rifle.”
The man is in detention and is facing several charges including pointing a firearm and breach of a court order.
SPS say the suspect and the person who the gun was pointed at are not known to each other.
