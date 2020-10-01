SASKATOON -- A 54-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving following an incident involving police just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say patrol officers were in an unmarked police vehicle on 4th Avenue South at 21st Street East attempting to make a left turn when an oncoming vehicle side-swiped the police vehicle and immediately took off.

The vehicle drove through numerous red lights before finally being stopped at Broadway Avenue and 10th Street. Police say the driver was taken into custody without further incident.