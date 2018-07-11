

CTV Saskatoon





A man charged with arson in connection with a house fire in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood is now a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Saskatoon police recently confirmed the 39-year-old, who was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on the arson charge, is a person of interest in the death of Crystal Louise McFadyen.

McFadyen, who was eight months pregnant, was found dead by firefighters who were responding Friday morning to flames at a home on the 200 block of Avenue F North.

Police initially called the death suspicious, and an autopsy conducted Monday led investigators to confirm the death as a homicide.

Police are hoping the public can provide more information on the whereabouts of McFadyen prior to the fire. She had been reported missing one day earlier, on Thursday, and her family had not heard from her since July 3.

McFadyen also went by Crystal Louis.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.