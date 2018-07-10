

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say a woman found dead after a house fire last week was eight months pregnant.

The body of Crystal Louise McFadyen was discovered by firefighters responding to flames Friday morning at a home on the 200 block of Avenue F North.

Police initially called the death suspicious, and an autopsy conducted Monday has led investigators to confirm the death as a homicide.

No charges have been laid in connection with the death, but police said Monday a 39-year-old man has been charged with arson in relation to the fire.

Police are hoping the public can provide more information on the whereabouts of McFadyen, who also went by Crystal Louis, prior to the fire. She had been reported missing one day earlier, on Thursday, and her family had not heard from her since July 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.