Man faces 71 charges in connection to break and enters: Saskatoon Police

A Saskatoon man is facing 71 charges after a police investigation into thefts on the east side of the city.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they’ve arrested and charged a 32-year-old man after a series of break-and-enters. The crimes date back to January, according to an SPS news release.

Police said the break and enters happened around 8th Street, Broadway Avenue, and Louise Avenue. The suspect allegedly took electronics, gift cards, and several thousand dollars in cash.

“After further investigation and with assistance from businesses, video surveillance played a crucial role identifying the suspect and in laying charges,” SPS said.

The man was arrested on July 7 and was found to have break-and-enter tools, according to police.

He is facing charges of break and enter and theft, possession of break and enter tools, committing an indictable offence by concealing identity and mischief, the release said.