A man who was the victim of a “serious” assault in Prince Albert one week ago has died in hospital.

Prince Albert police say the assault is now being investigated as the city’s first murder of 2019.

Police say the man was assaulted at around 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 9 in an alley on the 200 block of 12th Street East.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted next week.

As of Saturday morning, no suspects have been named.

Anyone with any information on the incident or video surveillance from the midtown area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.