

CTV Saskatoon





Prince Albert Police are looking for information after finding an intoxicated man with “serious” injuries.

Police say the assault happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, in the 200 block of 12th Street East.

Upon arrival, patrol members noted the man suffered a serious injury.

Parkland ambulance attended to the man and he was taken to Victoria Union Hospital, and later taken to Saskatoon in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers.