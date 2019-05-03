Man dead in Hudson Bay crash
(File image.)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 1:34PM CST
A 23-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Highway 9 in Hudson Bay.
A southbound car crossed into the northbound lane and struck a northbound SUV, RCMP say.
There was one occupant in each vehicle, both from Hudson Bay. The 23-year-old male driver of the car was taken to Hudson Bay Hospital and was later pronounced dead. The 61-year-old female driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was released from hospital, RCMP say.
The crash is still under investigation.