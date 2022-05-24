Man charged in Saskatoon shooting death makes first court appearance

The man accused of first-degree murder after a shooting in the 100 block of Main Street East appeared in provincial court on Tuesday by phone.

Mohamed Ali, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm. The Crown is asking that Ali be charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Ali was carrying six grams of cocaine at the time, according to his lawyer, Nicholas Stooshinoff.

Police say on May 19 they received a report of an injured man in the 100 block of Main Street East.

Shortly after, police received calls about shots being fired in the 700 block of Melrose Avenue. When officers arrived, they located another man dead behind an apartment building.

According to a news release from Saskatoon Police Service on Monday, the victim has been identified as Brandon Baxandall.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with video evidence or relevant information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Stoofinoff says three people were shot, including Ali who has been released from hospital.

Ali is scheduled to appear at Court at Queen's of Bench for a bail hearing on June 13.

On Tuesday afternoon, Saskatoon Police Service released details concerning a second suspect in Baxandall's death.

Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, 33, is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say he has numerous tattoos including a Mayan statue on his right hand, a black rose on his left wrist and a gorilla on his upper torso.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him and are asked to call police if they have information on his whereabouts.